Champion and family man, Kamaru Usman shares an unforgettable CSR experience, feeds 1000 children

On that positively vibrant day when he visited the Lagos Food Bank warehouse, Kamaru Usman singlehandedly distributed food to an excited 1000 indigent children.

Pulse Nigeria

A delighted Michael A. Sunbola, founder, Lagos Food Bank, said it was an incredible feeling to partner with a global brand like Kamaru Usman to feed vulnerable children. ’’His physical presence at the field does not only show his support but will also bring more publicity to what we do which in turn will feed more food-insecure children. We look forward to more collaboration with his team in future”.

Pulse Nigeria

In his own words: “Being born in a place like Nigeria helped mould me into the man I am today,” Kamaru Usman has never lost sight of his Nigerian and African roots. With fond memories of his Nigerian childhood experiences including helping his mum, a school teacher and shop-owner, to farm, growing the food they ate, hawking ‘’fufu’’, walking several miles with his grandmother to fetch water from a well, the world champion and Edo state native returns to his home state, in a visit indeed long overdue.

Pulse Nigeria

The champion who is humbled by the country’s love and support plans to visit home more often and provide support in any way that he can to make lives better for the less-privileged in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria