Champion and family man, Kamaru Usman shares an unforgettable CSR experience, feeds 1000 children

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman who touched down in Abuja a few days ago, has been engaged in a beehive of activities including media rounds and general Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at giving back to his country of birth.

The Auchi, Edo State-born professional mixed martial artist who explained that giving back was a big deal for him, was a sight to behold in Lagos, as he engaged with indigent children in the slums through the Lagos Food Bank organisation.

On that positively vibrant day when he visited the Lagos Food Bank warehouse, Kamaru Usman singlehandedly distributed food to an excited 1000 indigent children.

A delighted Michael A. Sunbola, founder, Lagos Food Bank, said it was an incredible feeling to partner with a global brand like Kamaru Usman to feed vulnerable children. ’’His physical presence at the field does not only show his support but will also bring more publicity to what we do which in turn will feed more food-insecure children. We look forward to more collaboration with his team in future”.

In his own words: “Being born in a place like Nigeria helped mould me into the man I am today,” Kamaru Usman has never lost sight of his Nigerian and African roots. With fond memories of his Nigerian childhood experiences including helping his mum, a school teacher and shop-owner, to farm, growing the food they ate, hawking ‘’fufu’’, walking several miles with his grandmother to fetch water from a well, the world champion and Edo state native returns to his home state, in a visit indeed long overdue.

The champion who is humbled by the country’s love and support plans to visit home more often and provide support in any way that he can to make lives better for the less-privileged in Nigeria.

