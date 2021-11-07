Canelo Alvarez boxes his way into history books with brutal Caleb Plant KO

In a display of consummate prizefighting, 31-year-old Canelo ruthlessly stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round. In doing so, he claimed the American’s IBF strap, adding it to the WBC, WBA and WBO belts he amassed by defeating Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders inside the last 12 months.

The win also made him the sport’s first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion in history.

Alvarez came into the fight as the overwhelming favourite, and despite landing fewer jabs than his opponent, was able to exert consistent pressure, gaining the edge in power shots as well as total punch output over the course of the fight. He was, however, made to work hard by a game Plant, who was making a major step-up in competition from the likes of Jose Uzcategui and Caleb Truax in only his fourth title defence.

In the end, the superior class and pedigree of Alvarez won the day in Las Vegas, elevating the Mexican to a professional record of 57 wins (39 by way of knockout), two draws and one loss - his sole defeat coming at the hands of all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.

Photo by AP Photo/Eric Jamison

After pushing a relentless pace all fight, Alvarez seized his opportunity against a flagging Plant, dropping him mere seconds into the penultimate round for the first time in his professional career. The 29-year-old found his feet, but was still visibly hurt, and was down again soon after from a combination.

After a third knockdown that sent Plant underneath the bottom rope, referee Russell Mora stepped in to call the fight for Alvarez, to the delight of a crowd of over 15,000 inside the MGM Grand. At the time of the stoppage, all three judges had Canelo ahead on the scorecards.

In addition to becoming undisputed at super middleweight, Alvarez has now won titles in four different weight divisions.

The Mexican was magnanimous in victory, describing the American as a “good fighter” and a “difficult opponent”. “This means so much for the history of Mexico to become an undisputed champion,” he said. “There are only six undisputed champions in history. It keeps me happy and very motivated to be one of the six.”