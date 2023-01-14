BOXING: Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephen Shaw

The 28-year-old Ajagba had the weigh-in for the fight against Shaw on Friday, January 13.

At the weigh-in, both fighters showed off their phenomenal shapes to the crowd, before proceeded to the face-off.

AFP

Ajagba and Shaw weigh-in

Ahead of the 10-round headline fight, Ajagba weighed in at 235¼ pounds while his opponent Shaw came in at 239½.

Ajagba, one of the division’s biggest punchers, has a 16-1 record with 13 knockouts in his professional career.

“Big Shot” Shaw, a St. Louis native, is still unbeaten with an 18-0 record featuring 13 knockouts.

Ajagba on Nigeria

At the weigh-in, Ajagba explained the motivation for representing Nigeria on the international boxing stage.

He said, “I have the name ‘The Silent Roller’ because I don’t talk much. Since I came back from my surgery, I’ve tried to do everything to fight more. That’s why I only had one fight last year. I’ve been trying to get more fights.”

“I’ve made adjustments for Saturday night. We’ll see how it goes. I’m ready for him. I wanted to fight Oscar Rivas before. But that changed. But now Shaw has the opportunity to fight me.”

“It means a lot to me to represent my country. I just want to be like them [Samuel Peter and Henry Akinwande]. Ever since I started boxing, I’ve tried to be like them.”

Time and where to watch Ajagba against Shaw

Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York.