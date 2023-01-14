Nigerian heavyweight boxing contender Efe Ajagba is set for a massive showdown against American Stephen Shaw.
BOXING: Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephen Shaw
Don't sleep!! Representing Nigeria means everything to Ajagba as he takes on Shaw.
The 28-year-old Ajagba had the weigh-in for the fight against Shaw on Friday, January 13.
At the weigh-in, both fighters showed off their phenomenal shapes to the crowd, before proceeded to the face-off.
Ajagba and Shaw weigh-in
Ahead of the 10-round headline fight, Ajagba weighed in at 235¼ pounds while his opponent Shaw came in at 239½.
Ajagba, one of the division’s biggest punchers, has a 16-1 record with 13 knockouts in his professional career.
“Big Shot” Shaw, a St. Louis native, is still unbeaten with an 18-0 record featuring 13 knockouts.
Ajagba on Nigeria
At the weigh-in, Ajagba explained the motivation for representing Nigeria on the international boxing stage.
He said, “I have the name ‘The Silent Roller’ because I don’t talk much. Since I came back from my surgery, I’ve tried to do everything to fight more. That’s why I only had one fight last year. I’ve been trying to get more fights.”
“I’ve made adjustments for Saturday night. We’ll see how it goes. I’m ready for him. I wanted to fight Oscar Rivas before. But that changed. But now Shaw has the opportunity to fight me.”
“It means a lot to me to represent my country. I just want to be like them [Samuel Peter and Henry Akinwande]. Ever since I started boxing, I’ve tried to be like them.”
Time and where to watch Ajagba against Shaw
Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York.
The fight will take place at 1 AM Nigerian time on Sunday, January 15.
