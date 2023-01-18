ADVERTISEMENT

BOXING: Ngannou calls out Joshua, Fury after turning down $8 million UFC deal

After leaving UFC, Francis Ngannou is ready to start a boxing career with a fight against Joshua or Fury

Ngannou is ready to start a boxing career with fights Joshua or Fury after leaving UFC
Ngannou is ready to start a boxing career with fights Joshua or Fury after leaving UFC

Cameroonian-French professional mixed martial artist Francis Zavier Ngannou has broken the silence on his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

UFC president Dana White announced that Ngannou had left the organization after he was unable to agree to a new contract.

Ngannou's exit meant he was stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship title that will now be contested by American Jon Jones and France's Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou was on a six-fight winning streak and his departure means that there are no African champions in the UFC.
Ngannou was on a six-fight winning streak and his departure means that there are no African champions in the UFC.

Ngannou gave his side of the story following the statement that he was offered eight million dollars to be the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history.

The Predator, as Ngannou is known, explained in an interview with Ariel Helwani that White's assessment of the situation was not accurate.

He said, &ldquo;I watched part of it and at some point, I stopped watching. I was like bulls***.

“Dana is Dana. I don’t care what he said. Dana cannot hurt me. Saying things cannot hurt me. Where I come from I’ve heard a lot. What he said, it’s his problem. What I know is I’m here and I have a good future."

Ngannou then explained his next steps after moving away from the UFC.

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession
'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession AFP

He explained that he will now continue his combat career in boxing, targetting massive fights against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

&ldquo;I want to fight the top guys in boxing. I don&rsquo;t know, I think Fury has retired and come back.&nbsp;

&quot;I don&rsquo;t know where Fury is right now, but now it is time. Before, we could not do anything concrete beyond social media stuff.&nbsp;

"Whatever it is, if it is with Tyson Fury, I will take it. I have no problem doing boxing with 4oz gloves, we will figure it out. Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua would be my first ideal opponent.”

Fury is presently in negotiations for an undisputed heavyweight boxing fight against Oleksandr Usyk, while Joshua will fight a top 15 contender in his 2023 return, which is tentatively slated for April.

