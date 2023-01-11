Nigerian professional boxer Efe Ajagba is in high spirits ahead of his next fight against Stephan Shaw.
BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw
28-year-old Ajagba channels Barcelona's winning mentality ahead of the heavyweight clash against Stephan Shaw.
The 28-year-old Ajagba was set to face World Boxing Council (WBC) Oscar Rivas.
The Colombian Rivas pulled out of the fight and American Shaw stepped in on the short notice.
Ajagba reps Barcelona
Just days before the fight against Shaw, Ajagba took to his official social media platform to give an update on his progress.
Ajagba posted a photo working out in the gym wearing the 2019/20 home jersey of La Liga giants Barcelona.
Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in world football with an incredible record of winning throughout the years.
Along with the photos of wearing the Barcelona jersey was a message by Ajagba that said, "Camp preparation is Done.
“Looking forward to Jan 14 Sat/ESPN/ Don't miss it. Don't Blink. The Silent Roller."
Top Rank’s Bob Arum explained how Shaw came in as a replacement for Rivas.
He said, “Stephan Shaw stepped up and has a tough task against one of the division’s biggest punchers in Efe Ajagba,” said
Ajagba a 2014 Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist has rebounded from defeat to Frank Sánchez with a convincing Technical Knockout win against Jozsef Darmos in August 2022.
