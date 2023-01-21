ADVERTISEMENT

BOXING: Efe Ajagba must get better - Ward

Nigeria's Efe Ajagba must get better if he is to challenge Wilder and Joshua.

Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York
Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has been challenged to improve if he is to take on the best in the division.

Ajagba recorded a unanimous decision victory against Stephan Shaw in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

In what was a close fight, Ajagba did enough to outpoint the inexperienced Shaw from St Louis.

Days after the fight, ESPN analyst and former Cruiserweight champion Andre Ward issued a challenge to Ajagba.

Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephan Shaw
Ward told Ajagba that he needs to improve significantly to challenge the top heavyweights in the division.

According to Ward, Ajagba has to be more diverse in the way he attacks his opponents. He credited his maneuvering with the jab to push back the hard-hitting Shaw.

He however noted that there are still some adjustments Ajagba must make especially after his only professional loss against Cuban contender Frank Sanchez back in October 2021.

He said, &ldquo;I think he&rsquo;s gonna have to step it up. He&rsquo;s gonna have to be more creative with his offense and his defense. And that comes from being in a gym, not just going through the same repetitions.&nbsp;

&quot;Go hit the bag for three, four rounds. Go hit the mitts for three, four rounds, where nobody&rsquo;s really drilling you.

&ldquo;And I&rsquo;m not saying they&rsquo;re not doing this, but I&rsquo;m saying this is how these improvements come. You drill specific things.&quot;

Ajagba posted a photo working out in the gym wearing the 2019/20 home jersey of La Liga giants Barcelona
Tim Bradley a Former junior welterweight and welterweight champion also highlighted that Ajagba has to be better with his right hand attacking his opponent.

He added, &ldquo;I loved the fact that he stopped loading up with the right hand and actually started placing the right hand, instead of loading up with it.&nbsp;

&quot;I loved the fact that he actually showed a little bit of sense of urgency. His corner was trying to get him revved up and get him going. And when he did that, that&rsquo;s what took over the fight.&rdquo;

Ajagba is expected to now fight a top heavyweight contender with former champion Joseph Parker rumored to be next in May.

