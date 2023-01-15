ADVERTISEMENT

BOXING: Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Ajagba makes Nigeria proud with a convincing victory against Shaw.

Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Nigerian professional boxer Efe Ajagba recorded a unanimous decision victory against American Stephan Shaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 28-year-old Ajagba was in fine form against St Louis native at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Ajagba was originally scheduled to face World Boxing Council (WBC) Bridgerweight champion, Oscar Rivas.

Rivas suffered an injury to his eye and Shaw stepped in to fight Ajagba on short notice.

In an uneventful encounter with not many power punches, Ajagba came out on top against 'Big Shot' Shaw.

The Silent roller as Ajagba is known stayed behind the jab using his reach to connect with Shaw's face.

Shaw used the ring well as Ajagba on several occasions closed in looking for a massive right.

Ajagba used his reach and his Jab, Shaw was quick to respond by looking for the left hook.

The American with backing by the home crowd was stiff in certain instances opting to avoid exchanges with Ajagba.

Shaw was, however, unable to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his nine-year professional career as Ajagba dominated most of the fight.

According to CompuBox, Ajagba landed more jabs 90 of 350 while Shaw landed 48 of 237.

The American connected with the biggest shots recording 30-of-104 compared to 21-of-80 for Ajagba.

Ajagba landed 33 more punches overall than Shaw (111-of-430 to 78-of-341).

After 10 rounds of boxing, Judges Eric Marlinski, John McKaie, and Don Trella all recorded an identical 96-94 unanimous decision victory for Ajagba.

Speaking to Top Rank after the fight, Ajagba explained that his jab keeping Shaw back was the key to the fight.

Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephan Shaw
Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephan Shaw AFP

He said, &ldquo;I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab.

&ldquo;I controlled the fight, so that&rsquo;s how I won the fight. He tried to land the big shots.

&ldquo;I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.&rdquo;

After defeat to Cuban Frank Sanchez, Ajagba now has victories against Hungarian Jozsef Darmos and now Shaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

    BOXING: Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York

  • Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephan Shaw

    BOXING: Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephen Shaw

  • Ajagba talks tough, excited to put on a show against Shaw.

    BOXING: Efe Ajagba ready to put on a show against Stephen Shaw

Recommended articles

BOXING: Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York

BOXING: Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history

ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe blazes to a Personal Best in first-ever 200m indoor race

ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe blazes to a Personal Best in first-ever 200m indoor race

EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo

EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo

WHAT'S BUZZIN: Fans sing Erik Ten Hag praises as United paint Manchester Red in Derby thriller

WHAT'S BUZZIN: Fans sing Erik Ten Hag praises as United paint Manchester Red in Derby thriller

OPINION: How Osimhen has gone up a level

OPINION: How Osimhen has gone up a level

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup Final

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup Final

BOXING: Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephen Shaw

BOXING: Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephen Shaw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

BOXING: Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York

Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephan Shaw

BOXING: Time and where to watch Efe Ajagba against Stephen Shaw

28-year-old Ajagba channels Barcelona's winning mentality ahead of the heavyweight clash against Stephan Shaw.

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

Ajagba talks tough, excited to put on a show against Shaw.

BOXING: Efe Ajagba ready to put on a show against Stephen Shaw