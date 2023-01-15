BOXING: Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York

The 28-year-old Ajagba was in fine form against St Louis native at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Ajagba was originally scheduled to face World Boxing Council (WBC) Bridgerweight champion, Oscar Rivas.

Rivas suffered an injury to his eye and Shaw stepped in to fight Ajagba on short notice.

Ajagba outclasses Shaw

In an uneventful encounter with not many power punches, Ajagba came out on top against 'Big Shot' Shaw.

The Silent roller as Ajagba is known stayed behind the jab using his reach to connect with Shaw's face.

Shaw used the ring well as Ajagba on several occasions closed in looking for a massive right.

Ajagba used his reach and his Jab, Shaw was quick to respond by looking for the left hook.

The American with backing by the home crowd was stiff in certain instances opting to avoid exchanges with Ajagba.

Shaw was, however, unable to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his nine-year professional career as Ajagba dominated most of the fight.

According to CompuBox, Ajagba landed more jabs 90 of 350 while Shaw landed 48 of 237.

The American connected with the biggest shots recording 30-of-104 compared to 21-of-80 for Ajagba.

Ajagba landed 33 more punches overall than Shaw (111-of-430 to 78-of-341).

After 10 rounds of boxing, Judges Eric Marlinski, John McKaie, and Don Trella all recorded an identical 96-94 unanimous decision victory for Ajagba.

Speaking to Top Rank after the fight, Ajagba explained that his jab keeping Shaw back was the key to the fight.

AFP

He said, “I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab.

“I controlled the fight, so that’s how I won the fight. He tried to land the big shots.

“I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.”