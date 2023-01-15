ADVERTISEMENT

BOXING: Efe Ajagba celebrates victory against Stephan Shaw with a kiss

Nigerian professional boxer Efe Ajagba is in a celebratory mood after his victory against American Stephan Shaw.

Ajagba who hails from Ughelli in Delta State, Nigeria made the country proud in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The 28-year-old put on a dominant display to record a unanimous decision victory against Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York.

Shaw came in as a replacement for World Boxing Council (WBC) Bridgerweight champion, Oscar Rivas.

The American had a decent outing for all 10 rounds but Ajagba was the better boxer as he landed 90 of 350 jabs according to CompuBox.

All three judges Eric Marlinski, John McKaie, and Don Trella scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Ajagba.

Speaking after the fight Ajagba said, &ldquo;I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab.

&ldquo;I controlled the fight, so that&rsquo;s how I won the fight. He tried to land the big shots.

&ldquo;I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.&rdquo;

Ajagba took to social media to post photos of videos from the fight to celebrate his victory.

A photo that has gone viral is Ajagba sharing a kiss with his partner Tiya Renee.

His partner posted the photo of them kissing with a message that said, "Super proud of you of tonight. Keep climbing the ladder."

Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York
Efe Ajagba defeats Stephan Shaw via unanimous decision in New York AFP

Ajagba also hailed Tiya with the same photo and a caption that said, "My Fiance and my teams, Thank you all for Pushing me Through.

"Good Fight Good Win. No doubt Looking Forward to the Next One Soon."

Ajagba known as the silent roller now has impressive victories against Shaw and Hungarian Jozsef Darmos.

He is expected to get a big fight with backing from Top Rank Boxing and ESPN later in the year.

