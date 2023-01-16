BOXING: Deontay Wilder shows off new bike ahead of Andy Ruiz fight

The 37-year-old bounced back from back-to-beat defeats to Tyson Fury by knocking out Robert Helenius in just the first round back in October 2022.

The victory at the Barclays Center, New York City put Wilder in contention for a final eliminator for the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight belt.

The WBC ordered Wilder to take on Andy Ruiz in a final eliminator for the WBC heavyweight title held by Fury.

Malik Scott on Wilder vs Ruiz

Malik Scott the head trainer for Wilder has revealed that his client is not looking forward to a fight against Ruiz.

Scott revealed in an interview with the Boxing Scene that, Wilder would prefer a fight against British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Josua.

Ruiz defeated Joshua in New York to become the unified heavyweight boxing champion but lost the rematch in Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican has since worked his way back to the top and defeated Luis Ortiz to book his place in the WBC final eliminator.

According to Scott, Ruiz poses no challenge to Wilder, He said, “Andy Ruiz presents absolutely no threat to a disciplined Deontay Wilder.

"I’ve been going over my notes and from film study, I see Andy Ruiz has a problem with disciplined fighters.

"The only hope Andy Ruiz has is if you give him an opportunity. But if you stick to a game plan he’s easy to shut down.

"He’s a good fighter but we all have our loopholes, Andy’s is he can’t beat disciplined fighters."

Wilder shows off new bike

Despite reports of a fight negotiations with Ruiz and Joshua, Wilder is yet to comment on his future.

He however took to social media to show off his new customized bike with his sigil painted in black and gold.