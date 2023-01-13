ADVERTISEMENT

BOXING: Ajagba ready to put on a show against Shaw

Ajagba talks tough, excited to put on a show against Shaw.

Nigerian professional boxer Efe Ajagba is set for a massive heavyweight boxing showdown against American Stephan Shaw.

The 28-year-old Ajagba had the pre-fight press conference and face off against Shaw on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Back in October 2021, Ajagba suffered his first professional defeat via a unanimous decision to Cuban Frank Sanchez.

Since then Ajagba returned to the ring to stop Hungarian Jozsef Darmos in two rounds.

Ajagba posted a photo working out in the gym wearing the 2019/20 home jersey of La Liga giants Barcelona
Ajagba was scheduled to face World Boxing Council (WBC) Bridgerweight champion, Oscar Rivas.

Rivas suffered an injury to his eye and Shaw jumped at the opportunity to face Ajagba on short notice.

Ahead of the fight, Ajagba and Shaw talked tough at the press conference.

Shaw stated that he is confident that he will defeat Ajagba and then go on to become a force in the heavyweight division.

He said, &ldquo;It&rsquo;s gonna be a very heartfelt moment for me.

&ldquo;It&rsquo;s gonna mean a lot to me because it&rsquo;s going to change my life. I&rsquo;m just excited, man, because I feel like this is a life-changing moment for me and I&rsquo;m ready to take full advantage of it.

&quot; I&rsquo;m gonna be very, very happy when I beat Ajagba and move on to bigger and better things and put myself, you know, where I felt I should have been and where I need to be.&rdquo;

Ajagba on the other hand explained that he had surgery on both elbows before the fight against Darmos.

He then stated that now at full strength, Shaw cannot handle his powerful shots and intensity.

Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
He said, &ldquo;Since I came back from my surgery, I&rsquo;ve tried to do everything to fight more.

&ldquo;That&rsquo;s why I only had one fight last year. I&rsquo;ve been trying to get more fights.&rdquo;

&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve made adjustments for Saturday night. &ldquo;We&rsquo;ll see how it goes. I&rsquo;m ready for him.&rdquo;

&ldquo;I&rsquo;m ready to put on a show. I&rsquo;m going to put more pressure. I can&rsquo;t wait. I&rsquo;m so excited to be here.&rdquo;

Ajagba takes on Shaw at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

