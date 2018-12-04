Anthony Joshua says he was training to be a bricklayer before boxing

news

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has stated that he was training to be a bricklayer before he ventured into the boxing.

The 28-year-old is regarded as the best heavyweight boxing fighter in the world as he holds three of the association belts Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO).

Joshua reputation suffered a bruise after Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury put on a show in their heavyweight boxing clash at the Staples Center.

The 28-year-old has however come out in a recent interview to state that he was not into boxing at an early age.

In the interview on YouTube, Joshua discussed his likes, dislikes as he stated that he wanted to be a professional bricklayer before he ventured into boxing at the age of 18.

In the interview by JD Sports, Outside the Box Joshua was asked what will you have been if it wasn’t for Boxing.

He said, “I actually started college around the time I started boxing.

“I was learning bricklaying, I was getting my qualification as a bricklayer.”

He went on to state how he want to succeed as a bricklaying and improve on it to be one of the bets around the world.

He said, “The thing I like about bricklaying it is a trade you can take around the world.

“It’s a business that you can start, I think I would have gone down the route where I would have to build a in house company be a renovations man and taken it to the next level.”