Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury on hold out of respect for the Royal Family

Tosin Abayomi
'We just don't feel it's appropriate' - Fury and Joshua hold on to negotiations following the death of Queen Elizabeth

The potential heavyweight boxing battle between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is now on hold.

Fury the reigning WBC and Lineal heavyweight boxing champion called out Joshua for a battle of Britain.

Joshua recently failed to reclaim the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles after a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

Despite the loss, Fury and Joshua have been rivals for years with fans expecting a fight between the two British heavyweights.

Anthony Joshua with Queen Elizabeth
Anthony Joshua with Queen Elizabeth Pulse Nigeria

On Thursday, September 8, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The death of the Queen became the most discussed event worldwide as she reigned for 70 years before her death at Balmoral aged 96.

Before the death of the Queen, talks of the fight between Joshua and Fury were ongoing between their representatives.

Fury insisted that Joshua takes either November 26 at Wembley or December 3 in Cardiff.

However, following the death of the Queen, negotiations are on hold between the two camps.

Fury's manager Frank Warren insisted that the negotiations are on hold because of the death of the Queen.

Photos by Scott Heavey / Harry How / Getty Images

"Tyson and I, we just don't feel it's appropriate at the moment out of respect for the Royal Family," Warren told Talksport.

The death of the Queen led to the postponement of Premier League games this weekend and the highly anticipated boxing bout between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

