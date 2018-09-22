Pulse.ng logo
Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin weight, height, records

Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin All you need to know about the heavyweight boxing clash

Anthony Joshua has a weight and height advantage over Alexander Povetkin ahead of their world heavyweight clash.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin play Anthony Joshua has work to do against Povetkin who has more experience (Instagram/Anthony Joshua )

Anthony Joshua weighed more than Alexander Povetkin ahead of their world heavyweight boxing title fight at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua who is Britain’s world heavyweight is over a stone heavier in weight that Povetkin ahead of their clash.

Still 27-years-old, Joshua is the reigning world champion and his titles will be on the line but he has an advantage of weight, height to his opponent who is a veteran at 39-years-old.

Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin play Joshua and Povetkin go head to head for the world heavyweight title (Getty Images )

 

At the session on Friday, September 22,  Povetkin weighed 15st 12lbs while Joshua who holds the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation titles weighed in at 17st 8lbs 5oz.

 

Unable to secure a fight with Deontay Wilder, Joshua must defend his titles against Povetkin who is more experienced than him.

Povetkin record

Standing at 1.88 m (6 ft 2 ) Povetkin was born in Russia, like Joshua he is also an Olympic Gold medallist after his triumph in the 2004 edition.

He has an astonishing record of 24 knock outs in 35 fights which he has only lost once to Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko who Joshua beat to become world champion.

Joshua record

Anthony Joshua play Anthony Joshua is yet to be knocked out in a professional fight (Instagram/Anthony Joshua )
 

Anthony Joshua is the reigning world champion and stands at 6 ft 6 in (198 cm),his record in the ring is an astonishing 21 wins, 20 of which were knock outs.

The fight between Joshua and Povetkin is expected to be shown on Kwese Tv and begin by 10 PM Nigerian time.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
