Anthony Joshua: Searching for redemption, desperately

The epic loss on Saturday 25 September 2021 at the Tottenham Stadium took a bit of shine and pride off him.

He has since activated the rematch clause in the first fight contract with Usyk in his bid to get back into the world heavyweight conversation again.

Losing world title fights to Andy Ruiz and Oleksandr Usyk, ( two less fancied opponents) in two years is a huge reality check on his boxing methods and the British-Nigerian knows something must give way.

The 32-year-old is leaving nothing to chance in correcting his mistakes and adding more tools to his boxing toolsets in ensuring that he makes a winning return against Usyk early next year.

AJ is considering a change of style and approach to his fights, he wants to replace his gentleman's demeanor with a more brutal approach as he declares he has declared war on Usyk in the next fight claiming his second career loss will be his last.

"I'm done with losing. I'm done with trying to learn the sweet science, Usyk might get thrown on the floor in the next fight because this is war. I'm heading into my 12th world title fight now and the learning is done. It's done. It's just war. I'm annoyed. I'm boiling up just speaking about it." Anthony Joshua told iFL TV.

The former WBA, IBF, WBO champion is not just talking but he is making efforts to ensure that he learn more tricks as he is desperate to walk the talk of suffering no more defeat.

He has been training in the United States combing the boxing mecca for a suitable coach that may add the missing link to his game while admitting that he is not breaking up with his long-time coach Rob McCracken.

"I need to step away and get some new teachings from trainers who have trained the likes of 13 or 14 world champions" he admitted.

He has so far been to four different gyms in the United States, seeing different trainers while he awaits the official dates and venue for his rematch against Usyk.

The boxer has visited some of America's finest trainers which are Ronnie Shields, Eddy Reynoso, and Virgil Hunter.

Shields has worked with Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in the past, while Hunter has Amir Khan and Andre Ward has some of his past students.

Reynoso is the current trainer of Alvarez Canelo and he was in Andy Ruiz's corner when AJ lost to the Mexican -American in the United States in the summer of 2019.

In a desperate bid to get back to winning ways, Anthony Joshua is also accepting Tyson Fury's offer of 'coaching him and make him fight like a big man" with a guarantee that Joshua will win his next fight.

In one of his responses to iFLTV, the Nigerian replied to Fury saying “He’s more than welcome to come through the door, step into the gym and give me some tips and it won't be a bad idea having a spar with him".

Since losing to Usyk, coaching has been emphasized as his major undoing as he appeared lean in that fight and also lost some sharpness and punching power.

Anthony Joshua needs all the coaching help he can get and fix some of his shortcomings before his next fight as he desperately needs a victory to regain some lost ground in the boxing world.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----