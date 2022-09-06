Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury, ready for December fight
'I don’t do the online discussions' - Anthony Joshua is ready to fight Tyson Fury in December.
Read Also
Just last August, Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in a Unified title fight for the WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO heavyweight boxing belts.
Tyson Fury holds the WBC heavyweight belt and has now suspended his retirement plans to return to the ring.
After the fight against Joshua, Fury called out Usyk for an undisputed heavyweight title fight.
Usyk has since responded saying a fight this December is impossible as he is recovering from injuries.
Fury then called out Joshua for a heavyweight battle of Britain putting his WBC title on the line.
Fury calls out Joshua
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Fury said, "I think you've all heard that I'm going to be fighting soon within the next few months.
"I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case.
"Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're bout-less at the moment, and I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months."
Joshua responds to Fury
Joshua has now taken to social media responding to Fury calling him out.
In response to the video by Fury, Joshua said, "Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if you're really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas."
Joshua has a chance to now follow the footsteps of the great Mohamed Ali and become a three-time boxing heavyweight champion if he beats Fury.