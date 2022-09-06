Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury, ready for December fight

Tyson Fury holds the WBC heavyweight belt and has now suspended his retirement plans to return to the ring.

After the fight against Joshua, Fury called out Usyk for an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Usyk has since responded saying a fight this December is impossible as he is recovering from injuries.

Fury then called out Joshua for a heavyweight battle of Britain putting his WBC title on the line.

Oleksandr Usyk rocks Anthony Joshua with a counter punch in their rematch Twitter

Fury calls out Joshua

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Fury said, "I think you've all heard that I'm going to be fighting soon within the next few months.

"I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're bout-less at the moment, and I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months."

Photos by Scott Heavey / Harry How / Getty Images

Joshua responds to Fury

Joshua has now taken to social media responding to Fury calling him out.

In response to the video by Fury, Joshua said, "Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if you're really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas."