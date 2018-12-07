Anthony Joshua says he is ready for Deontay Wilder fight in 2019

Pulse.ng logo
Anthony Joshua ready for Deontay Wilder fight in 2019

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fight now seems inevitable in 2019 as both boxers ready to unify the heavyweight.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua

(Getty Images)

World Champion Anthony Joshua has stated that he is ready for a world heavyweight boxing unification fight with Deontay Wilder in 2019.

Joshua has made this revelation after Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a draw at the Staples Center on Saturday, December 1.

The British boxer Joshua has been linked with a fight against Wilder for some yearsas they both hold the major bets in the sport.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua

(Instagram/Anthony Joshua )

 

Joshua holds the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) while Wilder holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) ttle.

A unification battle will see the winner hold all four belts and Joshua is of the opinion the fight should happen in 2019.

In response to a tweet saying Wilder wants to fight him, Joshua respinded by saying he is ready and hinted that Wilder has been ducking him for a long time.

Anthony Joshua is of Nigerian descent

He said, “What took this fool so long? Like we ain't been interested?!

“Anyway well done Fury! They (Wilder) wanted to get to you because they assumed you was finished!! I'll give you a fair one when your ready. Either one of you!”

 

In a report by the Daily Mail Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is of the opinion that his client can face any of the two and is willing to go to the United States to renegotiate.

He said, 'First we need to find out what is happening with a Wilder-Fury rematch and whether the rematch clause we are hearing about is what it seems.

Deontay Wilder is rated as the next challenger for Joshua

'If anything, the way that fight went on Saturday works in our favour in terms of getting Wilder. That has always been the fight we want because he has the last belt.

'It might also be the case that Wilder fancies his chances in a punch-out with AJ rather than another go at Fury. As far as AJ is concerned, he will fight anyone. He would love Wilder next and he has always wanted Fury.

Anthony Joshua holds three of the four heavyweight belts

'I am going out to LA and we will talk (with Wilder's representatives) this week. It is a fight we definitely want for April and will work hard to make.'

The Joshua and Wilder fight has been mandated by the boxing council, however seems that there may be a rematch of the Fury and Wilder fight which was a draw while Joshua takes on Dillian Whyte before both boxers meet.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

