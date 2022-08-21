Anthony Joshua in tears explaining loss to Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

'Hard to say I'm proud of myself' - Anthony Joshua cries after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua in tears explaining loss to Oleksandr Usyk [Video]
Anthony Joshua in tears explaining loss to Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua OBE has reflected on his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

On Saturday, August 21, Joshua suffered a loss to Usyk in a rematch that took place in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Usyk beat Joshua to win the IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight title back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London back in 2021.

After the first loss, Joshua triggered his rematch clause to challenge Usyk in a bid to reclaim the belts.

After 12 rounds of boxing, Usyk defeated Joshua in a split decision in Jeddah
After 12 rounds of boxing, Usyk emerged with a split decision victory against Joshua.

Joshua at the post-fight press conference gave a detailed account of the fight from his perspective.

He said, "I tried a different style," he said. "Previously in my career what got me through when I was beating people I have been beating... I was beating them off sheer hungry and passion.

"In the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer but it wasn't good enough and tonight wasn't good enough."

Joshua then apologized to the British boxing fans for the loss and for being unable to unify the titles against his compatriot Tyson Fury.

He concluded, "When you lose, you're ultimately not happy, it's just upsetting.

"I wanted to win and I wanted to win for Great Britain because I knew how much they wanted me to fight Tyson Fury. I'm not so happy with the performance because I didn't win.

Anthony Joshua was visibly distraught after his narrow loss to Oleksandr Usyk
"I appreciate everyone watching at home, I'm a fighter, I'm not a normal person.

"Even though I try and hold it together, to be a fighter is to have a real different mindset and lifestyle."

