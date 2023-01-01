Anthony Joshua aims for Hollywood after boxing career, rules out joining the UFC

Joshua a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion in an interview with the American international monthly men's magazine GQ explained what he will do after retirement from boxing.

According to Joshua, boxing has opened a lot of doors for him especially after winning the Golde medal in the superheavyweight category at the 2021 Olympics in London.

The 33-year-old Joshua explained in an interview with the American international monthly men's magazine GQ explained his love for acting in the United States of America (USA).

Anthony Joshua on Hollywood

Joshua started off by revealing that boxing has helped his English and taken him out of troubling situations.

He said," I've had to go and do certain things outside of my comfort zone.

"So I've had to like read books and better my English and represent myself a bit better because growing up I was a street kid I was very respectful at home but I loved being out and about causing trouble and all of a sudden now I'm this role model."

Joshua added that boxing has already prepared him for a life outside the ring with his ambitions to become an actor.

He added, "I think after boxing I'll be able to do acting because I've done a lot of like commercial work I understand what like production teams want I'm quite comfortable in front of the camera as

On acting roles he would be interested in, he explained, "I wouldn't limit myself but it'll probably be more romantic.

“I don't know how much success I have in the film industry because I don't know how good my American accent."

The former unified heavyweight champion ruled out the option to join the Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC) in the future which features Mixed Martial Artists (MMA) of Nigerian descent Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

He added, "I would get my ass kicked all credit to them guys but it's not my profession.

"I mean and I'm going to respect them guys that have spent their years putting in time training grappling wrestling stand up to take down submissions.

"It's like them coming over to boxing I know I'll smoke them as well. I did try Judo when I was younger very challenging and when like you're like 10 the last thing you want to be doing is getting flipped in the air and landing on your head and stuff like that."