What does Betway offer on Betgames?

Betway is offering Nigerians a chance to join betgames with as little as NGN 50. The company provides six types of betgames which you can bet on every five minutes. The betgames are;

Lucky 5 Lucky 6 Lucky 7 Wheel Dice Dice Duel.

The draw for these betgames occurs after every five minutes. Each betgame is streamed live, and a live presenter announces the winners.

How to play Betway Betgames Lucky 5

Betgames Lucky 5 is also known as 5 out of 36. Punters are given a chance to win a payout which can be more than a thousand times the stake. It is a lottery game whereby five balls out of a total of 36 are randomly drawn into a machine game. The machine cylinders are to the left and the right whereby the left is said to be the first. A contestant has the chance to place a bet on the upcoming draw.

How to place a bet?

Log in to your Betway account. Make a deposit. Choose a betting category. Predict the outcome of the lottery.

The other Betway betgames; Lucky 6 and Lucky 7 practically work the same. But it is good to know that in Lucky 6 the punters have to choose 6 out of 60 balls while in Lucky 7 you have to choose 7 out of 42 shots. All the betting rounds last for five minutes.

The wheel of fortune has also gathered momentum among Betway punters. It is a simple game that has various betting options.

How to play Betway Wheel of Fortune.

The wheel of fortune is a live game that has a presenter introducing the wheel. The presenter will spin the wheel anti-clockwise and then clockwise. Each draw only has one spin except when there is a need to repeat a turn. In this case, a spin is legitimate if the wheel makes three full spins clockwise. The outcome of the game is determined where the pointer lands after the wheel stops. Bettors are only given one draw, which happens after every three minutes.

About Betway Nigeria.

Betway is a UK international sportsbook which encroached Africa and Asia. It has become a leading betting provider in Nigeria. It offers top-notch betting and user experience. Betgames is the latest betting opportunity for bettors in Nigeria to make some money. If you have any inquiry about their services, the customer line services are open.

