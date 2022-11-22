Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

A rare prediction was made by a popular punter on twitter in the early hours of the morning after he claimed that he dreamt of a 2-1 correct score in favor of Saudi Arabia.

Twiter Punter
Twiter Punter

Saudi Arabia pulled a shocker on Argentina in the first game of Group C. With many football fans stunned by this result, a certain Convert Bookies on twitter predicted this win against Argentina and claimed he dreamt about it over the night. The popular punter who has over 71k followers made this prediction by the hours of 7am and many fans have been commenting on this tweet since the final whistle of the match.

Recommended articles

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score
Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score Pulse Nigeria

A lot of punters have been making comments about these tweets claiming that they should have taken a risk on the game. Dreams regarding correct score prediction rarely happen but when they do the whole footballing world goes wow about it. However, It is yet to be seen if a bet was placed on the Argentina v Saudi Arabia game by the dreamer or any punter on twitter.

The Argentine team have been on a 36 game run without losing but were defeated by the Green Eagles in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi scored the only goal for Argentina from the penalty spot but his goal was not enough to secure a win for the Albiceleste. Argentina will be looking to bounce back from this unexpected defeat from Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico.

Another dream prediction will be expected by many punters and when this happens they will be waiting to pounce on it but the question now is will he dream about another upset any time soon?.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Morocco vs. Croatia Betting tips and odds

    Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

  • Twiter Punter

    Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

  • Betting tips on Spain vs Costa Rica

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Spain vs Costa Rica

Recommended articles

Reactions to handball as Tunisia records Africa's 1st point at 2022 World Cup with draw against Denmark

Reactions to handball as Tunisia records Africa's 1st point at 2022 World Cup with draw against Denmark

FIFA World Cup: Gallant Eagles of Tunisia hold Denmark in first goalless affair in Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup: Gallant Eagles of Tunisia hold Denmark in first goalless affair in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Double celebration as Super Eagles star Etebo celebrates his daughter's 3rd birthday 4 days after wife's birthday

Double celebration as Super Eagles star Etebo celebrates his daughter's 3rd birthday 4 days after wife's birthday

Did Messi sell out to Saudi Arabia?

Did Messi sell out to Saudi Arabia?

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

Qatar 2022: Why Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez must start for Argentina in their next game

Qatar 2022: Why Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez must start for Argentina in their next game

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

Trending

World Cup winner odds

Qatar 2022: Odds on possible World Cup winner

Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022 popular bets

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador