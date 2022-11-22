Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

Pulse Nigeria

A lot of punters have been making comments about these tweets claiming that they should have taken a risk on the game. Dreams regarding correct score prediction rarely happen but when they do the whole footballing world goes wow about it. However, It is yet to be seen if a bet was placed on the Argentina v Saudi Arabia game by the dreamer or any punter on twitter.

The Argentine team have been on a 36 game run without losing but were defeated by the Green Eagles in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi scored the only goal for Argentina from the penalty spot but his goal was not enough to secure a win for the Albiceleste. Argentina will be looking to bounce back from this unexpected defeat from Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico.