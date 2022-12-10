At 12:47 am, at midnight, an influencer called Talented on twitter dropped a SportyBet booking code on his timeline, which many of his followers played and won from. Talented is popularly known as one of the basketball punters on twitter and has won many bets with basketball.
Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out
The twitter timeline was full of winning tickets this morning as many followers of a popular twitter influencer leapt for joy after waking up to huge wins on their SportyBet accounts.
Recommended articles
Talented is also known for his audacious basketball tips. He picked an outrageous option, which is the exact points to be played in a basketball game on SportyBet, that won his followers huge amounts of money and put a smile on their faces.
This is not the first time the popular influencer has broken the internet with this sort of game. A few months ago, during the basketball preseason games, he selected an option that said any team would win by 31 or more points, and the following morning, the whole of twitter was buzzing with winning tickets.
The twitter influencer has a total of 330k followers, and he is well known on twitter. This win has made other punters and influencers come out to congratulate him for the massive win he has given his followers.
This huge win by Talented will be the most talked about conversation on twitter for this weekend as we wait for another huge win of this magnitude to surpass this feat.
More from category
-
Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs
-
Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game
-
Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out