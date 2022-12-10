ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The twitter timeline was full of winning tickets this morning as many followers of a popular twitter influencer leapt for joy after waking up to huge wins on their SportyBet accounts.

Talented basketball game booked on sportybet
Talented basketball game booked on sportybet

At 12:47 am, at midnight, an influencer called Talented on twitter dropped a SportyBet booking code on his timeline, which many of his followers played and won from. Talented is popularly known as one of the basketball punters on twitter and has won many bets with basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Talented is also known for his audacious basketball tips. He picked an outrageous option, which is the exact points to be played in a basketball game on SportyBet, that won his followers huge amounts of money and put a smile on their faces.

Talented follower on twitter winning ticket
Talented follower on twitter winning ticket AFP

This is not the first time the popular influencer has broken the internet with this sort of game. A few months ago, during the basketball preseason games, he selected an option that said any team would win by 31 or more points, and the following morning, the whole of twitter was buzzing with winning tickets.

The twitter influencer has a total of 330k followers, and he is well known on twitter. This win has made other punters and influencers come out to congratulate him for the massive win he has given his followers.

This huge win by Talented will be the most talked about conversation on twitter for this weekend as we wait for another huge win of this magnitude to surpass this feat.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

    Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

  • Betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

    Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game

  • Talented basketball game booked on sportybet

    Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

Recommended articles

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Odds and betting tips for Morocco vs Spain

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain