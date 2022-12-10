Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

Talented is also known for his audacious basketball tips. He picked an outrageous option, which is the exact points to be played in a basketball game on SportyBet, that won his followers huge amounts of money and put a smile on their faces.

This is not the first time the popular influencer has broken the internet with this sort of game. A few months ago, during the basketball preseason games, he selected an option that said any team would win by 31 or more points, and the following morning, the whole of twitter was buzzing with winning tickets.

The twitter influencer has a total of 330k followers, and he is well known on twitter. This win has made other punters and influencers come out to congratulate him for the massive win he has given his followers.