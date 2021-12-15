Tip: Chelsea vs Everton

That win was just Chelsea’s second in five games as they had hit somewhat of a rough patch after their great form to start the season.

Conceding twice to the Whites meant that Chelsea who was once seen as the model for defensive stability have no clean sheet in their last four league matches a run that will be distressing for Coach Thomas Tuchel.

AFP

With the result at the weekend the blues remain in third a point behind Liverpool and two behind Manchester City.

The Blues are however imperious at home, with an average three goals scored in their last five home matches. And are the only side with 20 goals scored at home this season.

The Merseyside club however are in dire straits. Coach Rafa Benitez is currently the oddsmakers favorite to get the sack and a dismal result here could ultimately end his tenure at the helm.

Everton have been on an awful run, with just a solitary win in their last 10.

AFP

They have lost seven out of that 10 matches and continue to slip towards relegation being just seven points above Burnley with a game in hand.

The visitors haven’t fared well on their travels to Stamford Bridge, failing to win in their last 11 visits and this is made word by their poor away form failing to win any of their last four games away from home.

Richarlison was forced off after 58 minutes of the dismal loss to palace at the weekend with a potential thigh problem and might miss the trip to the Bridge, although Everton looked improved with replacement Rondon's physicality up top.

However they will need more that that to unlock a Chelsea side seeking to maintain pace in the title race.

The Merseyside club have conceded 28 goals, fourth highest in the league, while the hosts boast the second best attack in the league, scoring 38 goals so far.

Everton have somehow managed to win their last three home meetings with Chelsea but have not had so much luck on their travels to London, having not scored a goal at the Bridge in the league since January 2016.

Verdict

Best bet: Chelsea to win

Value bet: Chelsea to win to nil

Oloenu 'Mr Genius' Eze is a betting expert and Football writer/analyst. He is a studying pharmacist and holds interest in Football, basketball and Tennis.

