TENNIS: Sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova Adelaide Championship WTA game

For the tennis game between Ons Jabeur and Linda Noskova, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these tennis predictions for you.

Both players have been playing well in the pre-tournament games leading up to the Australian Open and are both in good physical and mental shape. To advance to the finals and increase their chances of winning the competition, they will compete against one another.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3BSZ6PN

We tipped the WTA World No 2 Ons Jabeur to win this game. Ons Jabeur has been on a good run of form, winning four of his last five tennis games. Her opponent also has a good run of form winning all five of her previous tennis games. This encounter will not come easy for Ons Jabeur but we still expect her to win this game.

Ons Jabeur in action at Adelaide Championship WTA
Ons Jabeur in action at Adelaide Championship WTA AFP

Betting code: 3BSZWNN

With the quality both players possess and how tense the game will be we can not but pick three total sets for this encounter. Ons Jabeur has played two sets three times in her last five tennis games while Linda Noskova has played two sets twice in her last five games.

