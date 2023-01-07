TENNIS: Sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova Adelaide Championship WTA game

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Ons Jabeur to win @ 1.34 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3BSZ6PN

We tipped the WTA World No 2 Ons Jabeur to win this game. Ons Jabeur has been on a good run of form, winning four of his last five tennis games. Her opponent also has a good run of form winning all five of her previous tennis games. This encounter will not come easy for Ons Jabeur but we still expect her to win this game.

AFP

Total set - 2 @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3BSZWNN