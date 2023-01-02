ADVERTISEMENT

TENNIS: Cash out with this first set over accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide Australian ATP

The Adelaide Australian ATP will kick off the 2023 tennis season, which promises to be entertaining as players get ready for the challenge of the new year.

Betting tips for Adelaide Australian ATP
Betting tips for Adelaide Australian ATP

Thanasi Kokkinakis's victory and the awarding of the trophy marked the stylish conclusion of the 2022 Adelaide Australian ATP. The tournament's reigning champion will return to action to compete and defend his title, but he will face tough opposition if he hopes to repeat as victor. Today is the opening day of the 2023 Adelaide Australian ATP, and we have the best bet available for you.

We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Adelaide Australian ATP and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Daniil Medvedev, Yannick Sinner, Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide Australian ATP
Bet9ja odds for the Adelaide Australian ATP

Pedro Kachin vs Karen Khachanov: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.67 odds

Rinki Hijikata vs Denis Shapovalov: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.80 odds

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.70 odds

Roberto Bautista-Agut vs Andrei Rublev: 1st set over 9.5 @ 1.69 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.64 odds

Booking code: 3B5T695

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, January 3, 2:45am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja

Pedro Kachin has been in a bad patch of form in recent games winning just one game in his last five games whereas Karen Khachanov has been averagely good winning three of his last five tennis games. Kachin&rsquo;s previous games shows that he has played over 9.5 games in the first set three times in his last five while his opponent has played over 9.5 games twice in his last five games.

Karen Khachanov in action
Karen Khachanov in action

Tuesday, January 3, 5:50am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.80 on Bet9ja

Rinki Hijikata has been quite better than Denis Shapovalov with his form winning three of his last five tennis games while Denis Shapovalov form has been down in recent games winning just two out of his five tennis games. Denis Shapovalov has played over 9.5 games twice in the first set while Rinki Hijikata has played over 9.5 games three times in the first set. We expect both players to achieve this option.

Denis Shapovalov in action
Denis Shapovalov in action

Tuesday, January 3, 7:10am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

With just two victories in their previous five tennis matches, neither player has been in great shape lately. They played 10 games in their opening set in their only meeting as opponents. In three of their previous five matches, Andy Murray played over 9.5 games in the opening set, while in three of his previous six tennis matches, Sebastian Korda has played over 9.5 games in the opening set.

Andy Murray in action
Andy Murray in action

Tuesday, January 3, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: 1st set over 9.5

Odds: 1.69 on Bet9ja

At least 10 games were played in the first quarter of the last two games between these individuals. In the first set, Roberto Bautista-Agut generated over 9.5 games four times while Andrei Rublev only produced over 9.5 games twice in his prior tennis matches.

