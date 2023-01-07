TENNIS: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Adelaide Championship ATP game

Novak Djokovic to win @ 1.50 odds on Bet9ja

We have tipped the former ATP World No 1 Novak Djokovic to win this game. Novak Djokovic has been on a good run of form, winning four of his last five games in a row. He has also won four of his last five meetings with Daniil Medvedev. This encounter will not come easy for Djokovic but we still expect him to win this game.