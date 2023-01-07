Both players are on a consistent run of form and have been performing well in the pre-tournament game ahead of the Australian Open. They will both battle it out for a spot to the finals and take a step closer to winning the tournament.
TENNIS: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Adelaide Championship ATP game
For the tennis game between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these tennis predictions for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Novak Djokovic to win @ 1.50 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3BSXHLDL
We have tipped the former ATP World No 1 Novak Djokovic to win this game. Novak Djokovic has been on a good run of form, winning four of his last five games in a row. He has also won four of his last five meetings with Daniil Medvedev. This encounter will not come easy for Djokovic but we still expect him to win this game.
Total set - 3 @ 2.32 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3BSY6QP
With the quality both players possess and how tense the game will be we can not but pick three total sets for this encounter. All five of their previous meetings between these two players have produced three sets and we expect this same feat in this game.
