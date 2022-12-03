Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out the best betting tips on the Round of sixteen fixture between France and Poland

Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland
Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

Recommended articles

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the France vs Poland game

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: 36KRYRP

France are the clear favourites and they are expected to beat Australia convincingly.

are one of the favourites in the competition and would want to send a clear message against Poland after their poor showing in the last group game vs Tunisia.

Mbappe in action for France
Mbappe in action for France AFP

Poland were very poor against Argentina, the first top team they have played in the competition, and they do not look set up to trouble the big sides.

Booking Code: 36KSJC7

France winning this game is a matter of how many, and they know how to score many.

Les Bleus also know how to concede and they have already conceded in two games this tournament already.

Our multi score pick accounts for a France win and the eventuality of conceding for the French side.

Booking Code: 36KT6XN

France have already been involved in games with this outcome twice already this tournament.

4-1 against Australia and 2-1 against Denmark, they are expected to be in the driver's seat in this tie and would be the main determining factor of any outcome in the game.

Poland themselves are also able to get goals and can chip in a goal or two.

Lewandowski in action for Poland
Lewandowski in action for Poland AFP

All this is to say we expect to get at least three goals in this game and if you are a betting man this is where you money should be on in this particular tie.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

    Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

  • Odds and betting tips for Morocco vs Spain

    Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

  • Odds and betting tips for Japan vs Croatia

    Qatar 2022: 3 Bet9ja sure odds and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

Qatar 2022: 3 Bet9ja sure odds and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia

Qatar 2022: 3 Bet9ja sure odds and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia

Netherlands vs USA live

Netherlands vs USA live

France vs Poland: Holders vs Pretenders, who will take the glory?

France vs Poland: Holders vs Pretenders, who will take the glory?

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Qatar 2022: Favourites and dark horses emerge as group stage games wrap up

Qatar 2022: Favourites and dark horses emerge as group stage games wrap up

Trending

Popular twitter punter wins 50 million grand audit on Sportybet

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

World Cup tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet

World Cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Betting tips and odds for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 easy picks and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil