The Indiana Pacers lost their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but they have defeated bigger teams like Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. The Washington Wizards also lost their game against the Chicago Bulls and have been in poor form recently.
Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Indiana Pacers to win @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3799X29
Indiana Pacers form has been poor of late and will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeat with a win against the Washington Wizards. Washington Wizards on the other hand have lost seven of their last eight Nba games and have been really poor this season.
Over 226.5 points @ 1.46 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 379BDLN
Their recent meetings have produced over 220 points and we expect them to reach this margin. They have scored above 220 points in three of their last five meetings in the Nba. Both teams have also scored over 110 points in their last 3 Nba games.
