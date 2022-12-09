ADVERTISEMENT

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards
Betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers lost their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but they have defeated bigger teams like Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. The Washington Wizards also lost their game against the Chicago Bulls and have been in poor form recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3799X29

Indiana Pacers form has been poor of late and will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeat with a win against the Washington Wizards. Washington Wizards on the other hand have lost seven of their last eight Nba games and have been really poor this season.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Nba game
Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Nba game AFP

Betting code: 379BDLN

Their recent meetings have produced over 220 points and we expect them to reach this margin. They have scored above 220 points in three of their last five meetings in the Nba. Both teams have also scored over 110 points in their last 3 Nba games.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

    Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game

  • Basketball tips for Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

    Cash out on Bet9ja with this Basketball tips for Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

  • Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

    2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

Recommended articles

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards basketball game

Cash out on Bet9ja with this Basketball tips for Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

Cash out on Bet9ja with this Basketball tips for Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

Nothing special about the FIFA World Cup without Nigeria's Super Eagles - Mikel Obi

Nothing special about the FIFA World Cup without Nigeria's Super Eagles - Mikel Obi

2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

QATAR 2022: Davido, Nicki Minaj, others confirmed as FIFA announce launch of World Cup 2022™ first-ever Official Soundtrack

QATAR 2022: Davido, Nicki Minaj, others confirmed as FIFA announce launch of World Cup 2022™ first-ever Official Soundtrack

I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France

Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony

Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Odds and betting tips for Morocco vs Spain

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain