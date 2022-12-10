Miami Heat won their last Nba game against Los Angeles Clippers and sit tenth in the eastern conference table while San Antonio Spurs also defeated Houston Rockets and sits at the bottom of the western conference league table. Both teams will be looking to build from their previous win in this encounter
Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Miami Heat to win @ 1.13 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37D2MDM
Miami's recent games definitely did not go according to plan. The squad has only won two of their last five games while also being shockingly upset at home by Detroit. We expect them to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in this encounter seeing how poorly they have been performing in recent games. They have won four of their previous encounters against the San Antonio Spurs.
Under 231.5 points @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 379D5DCR
Both teams have not been recently scoring high points and they have failed to reach at least 110 points in their recent games. They have also played under 230 points in their last four meetings and have only surpassed these points just once in their last five games.
