The World Cup is coming to an end, and all our favourite clubs are coming back to action, many would be involved in friendly matches, an opportunity to make money from betting.
Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from
We have picked out 6 odds from games available on Wednesday, December the 13th.
There is a lot of uncertainty in the games, because of the World Cup and player availability, so there are big odds behind these games. This means a big payout for those who are able to make good picks.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)
Brest vs Osasuna (Osasuna straight win) @2.25 odds
Booking Code:37MLNK2
Both teams do not have players left in the World Cup, as they barely had any representatives in the tournament in the first place. This means we should be seeing the strongest eleven from both sides or at least a semblance of it.
Osasuna’s strongest eleven is far stronger than that of Brest, Osasuna are 7th in La Liga, while Brest are 15th in Ligue 1.
Osasuna should be winning this game easily and you should be betting on it.
Arsenal vs AC Milan @ 2.28 odds
Booking Code: 37N3DGZ
Arsenal were arguably the most in form team in Europe before the break, and they showed in their friendly against Lyon that their run before the break has not halted.
Arsenal beat Lyon 3-0 In their last game, failing to miss Saka and Martinelli who are still away from international duty.
AC Milan would be without Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud, their two best players. It is also their first proper friendly after the break, while arsenal already have match fitness and form.
Arsenal should be winning this game, and at those odds, it is a steal.
Real Valladolid vs Clermont Foot over 1.5 @ 1.21 odds
Booking Code: 37N3KD9
Both these teams have no business with player representation in the world cup, which means we should be getting a team fit for any competitive game from them.
Real Valladolid have already played three friendly game during the World Cup break, and they have played out this outcome in two of the three.
Clermont Foot were involved in a game with six goals against another Spanish side in their first friendly after the break.
These three games bring our accumulator to a little over six odds
Booking code : 37N3JHJ
You should be betting on this.
