ADVERTISEMENT

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out 6 odds from games available on Wednesday, December the 13th.

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from
Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

The World Cup is coming to an end, and all our favourite clubs are coming back to action, many would be involved in friendly matches, an opportunity to make money from betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There is a lot of uncertainty in the games, because of the World Cup and player availability, so there are big odds behind these games. This means a big payout for those who are able to make good picks.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Booking Code:37MLNK2

Both teams do not have players left in the World Cup, as they barely had any representatives in the tournament in the first place. This means we should be seeing the strongest eleven from both sides or at least a semblance of it.

Osasuna celebrating a goal
Osasuna celebrating a goal AFP

Osasuna&rsquo;s strongest eleven is far stronger than that of Brest, Osasuna are 7th in La Liga, while Brest are 15th in Ligue 1.

Osasuna should be winning this game easily and you should be betting on it.

Booking Code: 37N3DGZ

Arsenal were arguably the most in form team in Europe before the break, and they showed in their friendly against Lyon that their run before the break has not halted.

Rade Krunic of AC Milan during the Serie A football match between AC Milan and AFC Fiorentina at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), November 13th, 2022. Photo Andrea Staccioli / Insidefoto federicoxtardito
Rade Krunic of AC Milan during the Serie A football match between AC Milan and AFC Fiorentina at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), November 13th, 2022. Photo Andrea Staccioli / Insidefoto federicoxtardito AFP

Arsenal beat Lyon 3-0 In their last game, failing to miss Saka and Martinelli who are still away from international duty.

AC Milan would be without Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud, their two best players. It is also their first proper friendly after the break, while arsenal already have match fitness and form.

Arsenal should be winning this game, and at those odds, it is a steal.

Booking Code: 37N3KD9

Both these teams have no business with player representation in the world cup, which means we should be getting a team fit for any competitive game from them.

Real Valladolid have already played three friendly game during the World Cup break, and they have played out this outcome in two of the three.

Clermont Foot were involved in a game with six goals against another Spanish side in their first friendly after the break.

These three games bring our accumulator to a little over six odds

Booking code : 37N3JHJ

You should be betting on this.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

    Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

  • Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

    Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

  • Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

    3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost Grealish money

Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost "Grealish money"

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia

Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the World Cup