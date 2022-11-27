Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

We have for you some predictions made by a betting influencer on twitter Chizzy_BB on the ongoing world cup games.
The Group stage matches of the world cup are coming in thick and fast with the second round of games still in progress and many countries yet to secure a round of 16 qualification.
Chizzy_BB is a popular tipster on twitter with over 142k followers and has been majorly known for accurate tips on many sporting activities. She has made some betting tips on the ongoing world cup games and we are hoping we smile to the bank when the games are settled.
*These odds were culled from Sportybet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
World Cup betting tips on Sportybet
Brazil v Switzerland: Brazil to win @ 1.53 odds
Wales v England: over 2.5 goals @ 1.82 odds
Portugal v Uruguay: 2nd half over 0.5 goals @ 1.29 odds
Iran v USA: 2nd half over 0.5 goals @ 1.29 odds
Tunisia v France: 2nd half over 0.5 goals @ 1.28 odds
Total odds: 5.93 odds
Booking code: 1F24445
