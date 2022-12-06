Sportybet favourable world cup special

We therefore analyse and evaluate these options for you.

Player shot on target

This option amounts to the total amount of shots played goal bound or saved by the goalkeeper by a player. This is assigned to a specific player and each player is given a specific amount of shots at goal from over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5 and more depending on the player selected on Sportybet. The odds for this option are attractive and the possibility of this outcome is very high.

Player total shot

This option is almost similar to the Player shot on target option. In this case the amount of shots played by a player should either be on target, off target or blocked is counted. A player has to shoot the ball to be counted as total shot played. The option ranges from over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5 depending on the players selected by Sportybet.

Player total passes

Here is another world cup special which is available on Sportybet. This option requires a player to make many strings of passes in a full 90 minutes match. The passes are calculated based on long pass and short pass and are summed up as the total number of passes in a game. This option ranges from over 50- 120 passes based on the player selected by Sportybet.

Player total tackles

Player total tackles are the amount or number of tackles made by a player in a game. Tackles are basically made by mostly defenders and defensive midfielders. This option ranges from over 0.5, 1.5, 2.5 depending on the player selected by Sportybet. Defenders are given higher lines in most cases because of their ability to go for tackles while midfielders and attackers are given lower lines because they rarely go into tackles.

Player to be carded

In the case of a player to be carded, both yellow card and red card are considered based on the fact that they are both cards. A player can be given a yellow card or a red card which counts for this option. This option has only one pick which is just a 1+ card and it is available to all players in both teams.