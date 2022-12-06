Sportybet new special has different options in one package with options like Player shot on target, Player total shot, Player total pass, Player total tackles and Player to be carded and these options are available for every world cup match on Sportybet.
Sportybet favourable world cup special
Since the start of the world cup Sportybet have introduced a new option for punters to bet on and this option has been favourable for all. Aside from other regular options available, this new special gives a better chance of possible winning.
We therefore analyse and evaluate these options for you.
Player shot on target
This option amounts to the total amount of shots played goal bound or saved by the goalkeeper by a player. This is assigned to a specific player and each player is given a specific amount of shots at goal from over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5 and more depending on the player selected on Sportybet. The odds for this option are attractive and the possibility of this outcome is very high.
Player total shot
This option is almost similar to the Player shot on target option. In this case the amount of shots played by a player should either be on target, off target or blocked is counted. A player has to shoot the ball to be counted as total shot played. The option ranges from over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5 depending on the players selected by Sportybet.
Player total passes
Here is another world cup special which is available on Sportybet. This option requires a player to make many strings of passes in a full 90 minutes match. The passes are calculated based on long pass and short pass and are summed up as the total number of passes in a game. This option ranges from over 50- 120 passes based on the player selected by Sportybet.
Player total tackles
Player total tackles are the amount or number of tackles made by a player in a game. Tackles are basically made by mostly defenders and defensive midfielders. This option ranges from over 0.5, 1.5, 2.5 depending on the player selected by Sportybet. Defenders are given higher lines in most cases because of their ability to go for tackles while midfielders and attackers are given lower lines because they rarely go into tackles.
Player to be carded
In the case of a player to be carded, both yellow card and red card are considered based on the fact that they are both cards. A player can be given a yellow card or a red card which counts for this option. This option has only one pick which is just a 1+ card and it is available to all players in both teams.
These options have its advantage and are favorable for punters and Sportybet have given you the platform to win big in this world cup with these specials.
