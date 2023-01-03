Both teams were in good form before the World Cup interruption and will be looking to continue with that form as they face each other this week for Serie A resumption. Inter’s home form has been remarkable winning four of their last home games in all competition whereas Napoli also have been in good form away from home. They have won three of their last four away games in all competitions and they are also top of the Serie A league table.
SERIE A: 3 easy Bet9ja picks for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game
There are enticing odds available on bet9ja for the Serie A game involving Inter and Napoli and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
The match between Inter and Napoli has been analyzed for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Goal-goal @ 1.50 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3B97K53
Goals have been scored in each of their last three encounters with one another. The odds-on favorite to win the Serie A championship are Napoli, who currently sit atop the standings. Prior to the World Cup break, Inter had a successful home record with four straight victories. Napoli also had a successful away record, winning three of their previous four away games in all competitions. In their previous Serie A match, both sides played goal-goal, and we predict that they will do the same in this match.
Over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3B97LWJ
In recent meetings, this encounter has consistently resulted in goals. They have not combined to score three goals against one another in recent meetings. In five meetings, they have only once achieved this tips. However, based on their scoring rates during their last four games in all competitions, the home side has scored at least two goals in three of those games, while the away team has done the same in two of those games.
Napoli win or draw @ 1.53 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3B97ZXB
Napoli are top of the Serie A table and have been on form since the start of the season. They are yet to lose a game in the Serie A this season. They have won eight of their last ten away games in all competitions. Napoli’s form both home and away has given us the green light to pick them to win or draw against Inter who are also having a good home form.
SERIE A: 3 easy Bet9ja picks for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game
