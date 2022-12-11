ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Morocco are two wins away from the world cup trophy, and you can win with them through the bookies.

Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup
Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

There are still many opportunities to make money from the bookies in the world cup even as it is approaching its end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

One such opportunity is betting on teams to win the world cup outright. The world cup is in its final-four stage, and we already have our four confirmed semi-finalists, with Morocco being one of them.

Betting on Morocco to reach the final and win it at the end is not as risky as you might think, and here are three reasons why.

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 8.00 odds on most bookies.

Morocco celebrating beating Portugal
Morocco celebrating beating Portugal AFP

Eight times the money staked is a solid reason to bet on anything. When the thing one has to bet on is not as risky as Morocco to win the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

Morocco beat one of the favourites to win the competition Portugal in regular time after a towering header by Youssef En-nesyri.

Before the start of the game against Portugal, Morocco to win the game was around 6.50 odds, making a big bank for those bold enough to bet on the Atlas Lions. If you have missed out on that, this is another chance to celebrate with the Moroccans through the bookies.

Argentina, France, Brazil, you could name at least ten national teams that should have a better defensive record than Walid Regragui's Morocco.

Morocco have not conceded a single goal by an opposition player this competition, as they have only conceded on goal, and own-goal by Nayef Aguerd against Portugal.

Saiss and Bono, the heart of Morocco's defence
Saiss and Bono, the heart of Morocco's defence AFP

They have played teams with the offensive quality of Belgium, Croatia, Portugal and Spain all in that period with neither managing to break them down.

Morocco face defending champions France in the semi-final and there is nothing to say they can defeat them after achieving all they have in the competition so far.

They could face Argentina or a Croatia side they arguably outplayed previously in the group stages in the final, Morocco have proven to be able to beat anybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

    QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

  • 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

    QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the World Cup

  • Betting tips for Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers

    Cash out with this betting tips for Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

The good, bad of National Sports Festival in Delta State

The good, bad of National Sports Festival in Delta State

Pulse of the Day features Morocco's slaughter of the GOAT Ronaldo and Portugal to make history

Pulse of the Day features Morocco's slaughter of the GOAT Ronaldo and Portugal to make history

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Southgate OUT' - Reactions as England fans berate manager following France defeat in World Cup Quarterfinals

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Southgate OUT' - Reactions as England fans berate manager following France defeat in World Cup Quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the World Cup