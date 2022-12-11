QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

One such opportunity is betting on teams to win the world cup outright. The world cup is in its final-four stage, and we already have our four confirmed semi-finalists, with Morocco being one of them.

Betting on Morocco to reach the final and win it at the end is not as risky as you might think, and here are three reasons why.

Morocco to win the world cup is at 8.00 odds

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 8.00 odds on most bookies.

Eight times the money staked is a solid reason to bet on anything. When the thing one has to bet on is not as risky as Morocco to win the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

Morocco knocked out Portugal

Morocco beat one of the favourites to win the competition Portugal in regular time after a towering header by Youssef En-nesyri.

Before the start of the game against Portugal, Morocco to win the game was around 6.50 odds, making a big bank for those bold enough to bet on the Atlas Lions. If you have missed out on that, this is another chance to celebrate with the Moroccans through the bookies.

Morocco's defensive record.

Argentina, France, Brazil, you could name at least ten national teams that should have a better defensive record than Walid Regragui's Morocco.

Morocco have not conceded a single goal by an opposition player this competition, as they have only conceded on goal, and own-goal by Nayef Aguerd against Portugal.

They have played teams with the offensive quality of Belgium, Croatia, Portugal and Spain all in that period with neither managing to break them down.

Morocco face defending champions France in the semi-final and there is nothing to say they can defeat them after achieving all they have in the competition so far.