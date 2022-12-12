QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

With the semi final expected to begin in a couple of days, Sportybet have offered some enticing options for this game and we have analyzed these options and made available some tips for you.

Morocco to qualify @ 4.10 odds on Sportybet

Betting code: BF961802

Morocco defeated Portugal in their quarter final game and are the first African country to reach the semi final of the World Cup. They are also on the verge of doing something remarkable as they also stand a chance to win the trophy. Morocco has played four European teams in the competition and have won two, drawn one and eliminated one. They have also not conceded against any of them. France on the other hand defeated England to secure a clash with the Atlas Lion of Morocco.

Morocco are known as the underdogs for this game but the confidence of this team should not be underestimated.

Olivier Giroud 1.5 shot on goals @ 2.39 odds on Sportybet

Betting code: 31447EB66

Olivier Giroud has been France top striker in this competition and he has scored four goals and also breaking Thiery Henry’s highest goal scorer record for France. The France all time highest goal scorer had a total of three shots on target against England and scored a goal in the game. Giroud has always been consistent when it comes to attempts on goal and we expect him to make at least two attempts on goal in this game.

Ounahi Azzedine over 32.5 total passes @ 1.88 odds on Sportybet

Betting code: EBF87E1F