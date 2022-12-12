ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

The quarter final of the World Cup ended in a remarkable fashion with only four countries left to challenge for the ultimate trophy.

Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup
Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup

Another surprising elimination was Portugal who were beaten by Morocco in their quarter final game and secured a place in the last eight. Morocco have managed to play four European teams and have not conceded against any of them. They have eliminated defeated teams like Belgium and eliminated Spain in this tournament and now face the defending champion France for a place in the final.

With the semi final expected to begin in a couple of days, Sportybet have offered some enticing options for this game and we have analyzed these options and made available some tips for you.

Odds for selected games were culled from Sportybet

Betting code: BF961802

Morocco defeated Portugal in their quarter final game and are the first African country to reach the semi final of the World Cup. They are also on the verge of doing something remarkable as they also stand a chance to win the trophy. Morocco has played four European teams in the competition and have won two, drawn one and eliminated one. They have also not conceded against any of them. France on the other hand defeated England to secure a clash with the Atlas Lion of Morocco.

Morocco are known as the underdogs for this game but the confidence of this team should not be underestimated.

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat AFP

Betting code: 31447EB66

Olivier Giroud has been France top striker in this competition and he has scored four goals and also breaking Thiery Henry&rsquo;s highest goal scorer record for France. The France all time highest goal scorer had a total of three shots on target against England and scored a goal in the game. Giroud has always been consistent when it comes to attempts on goal and we expect him to make at least two attempts on goal in this game.

Betting code: EBF87E1F

Morocco are also an attacking team when they have possession of the ball. They also know how to string passes between themselves when they are with the ball. However, France will still have more possession in this encounter but a player like Ounahi Azzedine will definitely have more passes regardless of the fewer time Morocco will have on the ball. Ounahi has completed more than 50 passes in his last two games. Even when less expected against a Spanish team that gives less possession to their opponents he still had 60 passes in that game.

Topics:
