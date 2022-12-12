QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia semi final game

On the other hand Croatia who were the 2018 runner up pulled a shocking win over tournament favorite Brazil. The game was tense for 90 min which took them to a 30 minute extra time. Brazil took the lead at the early stage of the first extra time but were shocked by the resilience of the Croatian team who equalized five minutes before the final whistle of the extra time. The game went into penalties with Croatia shockingly eliminating Brazil from the competition.

Both teams will face each other in this encounter and battle it out for a spot in the final of the FIFA World Cup.

With the semi final expected to begin in a couple of days, Sportybet have offered some enticing options for this game and we have analyzed these options and made available some tips for you.

Odds for selected games were culled from Sportybet

Nicolas Otamendi over 1.5 total tackles @ 2.00 odds on Sportybet

Betting code: 4299BAC

Nicolas Otamendi has been an excellent defender for the Argentina team and has made many tackles in this tournament. The Argentine defence has been majorly organized and controlled by him. Otamendi made a total of two important tackles against Netherlands which gave them a winning chance in the game. We expect him to make some tackles in this game as they will be facing a very similar opponent Croatia in this encounter.

AFP

Croatia to qualify @ 3.00 odds on Sportybet

Betting code: 97404E7

The Croatian team has been exceptional in this tournament especially from the round of 16 games. Even though they have struggled a bit they still find a way to grind out results in their favour. They face a very strong opponent Argentina in the semi final but this should not be much of a worry to them because they have faced one of the tournament favorites and have knocked them out and right now they will be booming with confidence to face any team. The 20218 runner up are seen as the underdog coming into this game but the win against a team like Brazil is just a confidence booster to pick them as favorites to qualify

Luka Modric over 64.5 total passes @ 1.88 odds on Sportybet

Betting code: E5B95E2