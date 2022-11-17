Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out Bet9ja odds for most likely group winners, teams to qualify, and score the most in the group that has Messi’s Argentina and Lewandowski’s Poland.

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)
Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

The Bookmakers have opened up the opportunity to make money off betting on various options before the knockout stage kicks off from group to group.

Recommended articles

This group contains Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, there is a clear favourite here, Mexico are no longer what they used to be, Poland have not been great in recent times with one win their last 5 games including a 6-1 loss to Belgium and Saudi Arabia are Saudi Arabia.

Argentina to are amongst the favourites to win the competition outright, its very safe to expect the to win Group C.

Argentina to win @ 1.39 odds on Bet9ja with Booking code: 33FNDQW

Argentina are clear favorites to win Group C
Argentina are clear favorites to win Group C Pulse Nigeria

Argentina are undisputed favourites to finish in at least a top 2 spot, it would take a miracle for the team with the longest active unbeaten run in international football to fail to qualify .

Argentina to qualify is @ 1.08 odds on Bet9ja and this shows how much of a favorite they are.

For the second qualifying spot on the group it would end up being contested by Poland and Mexico, no disrespect to Saudi Arabia, however Poland have a slight edge as they have star power in Lewandowski. Mexico are not quite as they were, they finished the CONCACAF qualifications behind Canada.

Poland to qualify is @ 5.5 Odds on Bet9ja with booking code: 33FR3T3

Robert Lewandowski will hope to lead Poland into the round of 16 at Qatar 2022
Robert Lewandowski will hope to lead Poland into the round of 16 at Qatar 2022 AFP

This is actually a straightforward pick and you should not need convincing for this to be your pick if this is an option you are willing explore, Argentina would outscore every other person on their group as they have much more fire power.

Argentina highest scoring team-YES is @ 1.60 Odds on Bet9ja with booking code: 33GWBQ7

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Odds on top assist makers at Qatar 2022

    Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

  • Odds on Group H

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Recommended articles

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Croatia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Croatia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Trending

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Serge Gnabry celebrating with his teammates

Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Premier league betting Tips

Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

Serie A betting tips

Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend on Bet9ja