Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Bet9ja Odds for winning World Cup Group C

This group contains Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, there is a clear favourite here, Mexico are no longer what they used to be, Poland have not been great in recent times with one win their last 5 games including a 6-1 loss to Belgium and Saudi Arabia are Saudi Arabia.

Argentina to are amongst the favourites to win the competition outright, its very safe to expect the to win Group C.

Argentina to win @ 1.39 odds on Bet9ja with Booking code: 33FNDQW

Bet9ja odds for teams to qualify from Group C

Argentina are undisputed favourites to finish in at least a top 2 spot, it would take a miracle for the team with the longest active unbeaten run in international football to fail to qualify .

Argentina to qualify is @ 1.08 odds on Bet9ja and this shows how much of a favorite they are.

For the second qualifying spot on the group it would end up being contested by Poland and Mexico, no disrespect to Saudi Arabia, however Poland have a slight edge as they have star power in Lewandowski. Mexico are not quite as they were, they finished the CONCACAF qualifications behind Canada.

Poland to qualify is @ 5.5 Odds on Bet9ja with booking code: 33FR3T3

Bet9ja odds for the highest scoring team in Group C

This is actually a straightforward pick and you should not need convincing for this to be your pick if this is an option you are willing explore, Argentina would outscore every other person on their group as they have much more fire power.