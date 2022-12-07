ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Brave punter wins +1100 odds on an American betting platform

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire
Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

The world cup came with a pause in regular football fixtures, which meant the number of opportunities for punters to make money plummeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However the bookies have compensated for these with several world cup specials, available for every country, fixture and rounds, giving punters an avenue to multiply their capital.

One of those options allowed punters to bet on teams they thought would make it to certain stages in the tournament, round-of-sixteen, quarter-final, semi-final and even the final.

At the start of the tournament, when asked what teams would make it to at least the quarter-final of the world cup, the usual names like Brazil, France and Argentina would come up, and no one would even think to mention Morocco who found themselves in a group that housed Belgium and Croatia, making the quarter final was not only unlikely, qualifying from the group stage was meant to be a hurdle.

Morocco to qualify for World Cup quarter-final
Morocco to qualify for World Cup quarter-final AFP

The bookies aware of this placed a lot of odds on the eventuality of Morocco making the quarter final, a lot of fortune to be had for those bold enough to risk money on an event that looked highly unlikely at the time.

Fanduel the American bookie placed a huge premium on Morocco reaching the quarter final of the world cup, daring bold bettors to multiply their money by +1100 odds [This is in American odds, and do not equal 1100 Nigerian style odds. The odds are plus (+), that amount of money would be earned on a successful $100 wager. (e.g. +150 means you make $150 on a $100 wager.), meaning it amounts to about 11 Nigerian odds.]

A daring punter took what fanduel hoped was bait and placed a bet on this specific outcome and Yacine Bonou's heroics against Spain meant the punter is now a million dollars richer.

The punter made a wager of $90,818.19, ninety thousand dollars and change is no little money to bet with, but on 1100+ odds, it meant the punter would be smiling to the bank to cash his check worth $1,089,818.28, nearly one million, one hundred thousand dollars. The punter definitely has a vacation to Casablanca planned for the future.

Punter wins one million dollars on Morocco to qualify
Punter wins one million dollars on Morocco to qualify AFP

If you are feeling lucky, and you think the Atlas Lions would continue their charge ahead, Morocco to make the semi-final is around 35 odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

    Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

  • Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

    Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

  • World Cup Quarter final betting tips

    Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Recommended articles

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

QATAR 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h

QATAR 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h

QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Correct score and other sure betting tips on Argentina vs Australia

Odds and betting tips for Morocco vs Spain

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

Betting tips and odds for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 easy picks and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Betting tips for England vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal