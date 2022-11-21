Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia

We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group D fixture between Denmark and Tunisia

Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia
Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Denmark vs Tunisia game.

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: 81CA3CC

Denmark are the bookies favourites to win this tie, and for this pick, we would be backing the favourites.

Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark's No1
Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark's No1 AFP

With Denmark&rsquo;s impressive form in the qualifiers, and Tunisia&rsquo;s recent 5-1 defeat in the hands of Brazil, the odds are stacked in favour of the Danes.

At 1.59 odds you should be jumping on this

Booking Code: 112C3C2

Denmark have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games, they have a very impressive form in front of goal and they face-off against a Tunisia side that have been very good in preparatory friendlies in fairness, but struggle in tournaments and have never made it past the group stages.

The last time Tunisia played a team expected to beat them, they conceded 5, we expect them to concede 2 or more against Denmark.

Booking Code: FA2D3D6F

Christian Eriksen has the most assists for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, he is the chief playmaker for Denmark, he is on set-pieces. If a goal happens for Denmark, the odds that it was created by Eriksen outweighs any other outcome, and Denmark would most likely score.

There are not many better opportunities to triple your money than this.

