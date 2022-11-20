Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on USA vs Wales

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the USA vs Wales game.

USA over 0.5 goals @ 1.41 odds

The USA are favourites going into this tie, but picking them as winners outright comes with risks because tournaments spring up uncertainties.

A safer bet would be picking USA to score at least one goal against a Wales defence that has conceded in each of their last 5 games.

At 1.42 odds you should be jumping on this

USA to win, Draw no bet @ 1.61 odds

This option allows us to back the favourites, protects our stake in the event of a draw and gives us better odds than a USA win or draw pick.

Both teams won only 50% of their games in qualifying round robin, but Greg Berahlta’s side have the edge in terms of balance in team strength.

Wales To Score 1-2 Goals @ 1.59 odds

USA are slight favourites but Wales still have the quality of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to rely upon and these guys can get you a goal whenever.

However, Wales are a low scoring team and have failed to score more than two goals in their last ten games, even when they registered on the scoresheet in nine of those ten games.