There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on USA vs Wales
We have picked out the best betting tips on one of the most evenly matched games in the World Cup, a group B match between USA and Wales
Recommended articles
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the USA vs Wales game.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
USA over 0.5 goals @ 1.41 odds
Booking Number: 33XYZFY
The USA are favourites going into this tie, but picking them as winners outright comes with risks because tournaments spring up uncertainties.
A safer bet would be picking USA to score at least one goal against a Wales defence that has conceded in each of their last 5 games.
At 1.42 odds you should be jumping on this
USA to win, Draw no bet @ 1.61 odds
Booking Number: 33XZ26B
This option allows us to back the favourites, protects our stake in the event of a draw and gives us better odds than a USA win or draw pick.
Both teams won only 50% of their games in qualifying round robin, but Greg Berahlta’s side have the edge in terms of balance in team strength.
Wales To Score 1-2 Goals @ 1.59 odds
Booking Number: 33XZ2Y9
USA are slight favourites but Wales still have the quality of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to rely upon and these guys can get you a goal whenever.
However, Wales are a low scoring team and have failed to score more than two goals in their last ten games, even when they registered on the scoresheet in nine of those ten games.
If you are looking to back Wales in any capacity, this is the pick for you.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on USA vs Wales
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia
-
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Senegal v Netherlands