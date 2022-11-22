Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Spain vs Costa Rica

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group E fixture between Spain and Costa Rica

Betting tips on Spain vs Costa Rica

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in theSpain vs Costa Rica game.

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: DEBA400F

Spain usually looks to pass teams to death with their possession based football, this usually means they have to wait until the second half of games to score, when teams are tired physically and mentally leaving cracks to open for them to exploit.

Pedri, Spanish midfield sensation
Pedri, Spanish midfield sensation AFP

They have played out this outcome in all three of their last three games, at a little over 2 odds, you should be doubling your money with this.

Booking Code: FC6A6C1

There are 24 teams between both these football Nations on the FIFA ranking, that is the gulf of quality between them and that is why the booking odds of Spain winning by the bookies is a low number.

We have decided to increase the number by adding an over 1.5 combo, Spain are the overwhelming favourites and this outcome should be easy for them to play out.

Booking Code: 9D6E5B86

Joel Campbell in action for Costa Rica
Joel Campbell in action for Costa Rica AFP

Spain would most probably win the game, but they stand an even greater chance of conceding goals with their suspect defence especially on counter attacks, conceding even against 84th ranked Jordan

Costa Rica have not failed to score in all five of their last five league games, and at 2.75 odds, this might just be robbing the bookies blind.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

