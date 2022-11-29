Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The world cup group stage is in its final round of games as Japan and Spain face off in Group E and Bet9ja offers you attractive odds and options to select for this game.

Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain
Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

The Group E match between Australia and Denmark has been analysed for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 35ZGWWT

Spain and Germany played out a one all draw in their second round encounter which saw Spain stay top of the Group E. Spain will need a draw to secure a round of 16 qualification but if they are to top the table they will need to defeat Japan who are second behind them with three points. A win for Spain is most likely if they are to qualify and we have tipped them to win this encounter.

Alvaro Morata celebrating his goal for Spain against Costa Rica
Alvaro Morata celebrating his goal for Spain against Costa Rica AFP

Betting code: 35ZKV7W

Spain is one of the highest scoring teams in this tournament. They scored seven unreplied goals against Costa Rica and also scored against Germany in a one all draw. Japan on the other hand have scored just two goals in this tournament. We expect at least two goals from both countries in this encounter.

Betting code: 35ZMMKT

The first half of this encounter should produce at least a goal. Spain has a good first half record when it comes to scoring goals and we expect that to continue. Both teams have either scored or conceded in the first half and an open first half should be expected by both teams.

Topics:

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

  • Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

  • Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

Trending

Popular twitter punter wins 50 million grand audit on Sportybet

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

World Cup tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet

World Cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana