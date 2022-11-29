Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Germany to win @ 1.14 odds

Betting code: 35ZPPQ5

With the odds given to Germany for this game it’s so difficult not to pick Germany to win this game. Germany lost their opening group game against Japan and drew against Spain in the second game of their group stage. They need a win against Costa Rica to secure a round of 16 qualification. They will put their all in this game and we expect a win from them.

AFP

Germany over 2.5 goals @ 1.55 odds

Betting code: 35ZQLYB

Even though Germany have not really scored much in this tournament we still expect them to go on a goal rampage against Costa Rica. Germany have scored only two goals in this tournament and will be looking to add more goal tally against Costa Rica. We expect them to score at least three goals against them.

First half win @ 1.43 odds

Betting code: 35ZR7Y9