Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Argentina lost their opening world cup game against Saudi Arabia and will be looking to bounce back when they face Mexico in their second round of games whereas, Mexico drew against Poland in their world cup opener.

Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico
Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

The Group C match between Argentina v Mexico has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 359ZN8Q

Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their unexpected defeat to Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico. Both teams face off for the second round of their group stage games and we expect them to go against each other and score goals. The quality of their attacks will play a major role in the outcome of the game and both teams will be seeking a way to qualify for the round of 16 when they meet.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup AFP

Betting code: 35B283H

Argentina needs to win against Mexico to give themselves a chance to qualify for the round of 16 games. A loss to Saudi Arabia was a big dent to their world cup hope based on the teams in their group. Lionel Messi and his team mates will come out blazing against the Mexican side and try to find a win in that game. This game is a must win for Argentina.

We have predicted Argentina to win against Mexico

Betting code: 35B3M25

Argentina are vulnerable at the back with Saudi Arabia scoring two goals against them. We expect Mexico to test their defence line and also score against them. However, Mexico&rsquo;s backline can not withstand the attacking threat of Argentina and we expect them to also concede in this game.

We have predicted both teams' scores for this game.

Topics:

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

  • Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

  • Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Recommended articles

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete who is the next big name in WWE

Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete who is the next big name in WWE

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for England v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for England v USA

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Trending

Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022 popular bets

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

SportyBet offers odds on the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage
QATAR 2022

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages