Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Morocco did a shocker against 2014 world cup winners Spain as they were Knocked of the competition by penalty shootout and Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Portugal gave Switzerland a beating they will never forget. Both team will play for a chance to qualify for the semi final of this competition
Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the quarter final game involving Morocco and Portugal and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
The quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal has been analyzed adequately for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Morocco over 0.5 @ 1.71 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3767ZFK
Morocco have shown in this tournament that they can go at any team after they survived a group of death that has Belgium and Croatia. They came out top of the group ahead of these two big European teams. Morocco are not shy away from scoring goals and have managed to score a total of four goals in this competition. We have tipped them to score against Portugal based on the quality and attacking threat they have in their team and also Portugal have also conceded in three different games in this competition and we expect them to concede against Morocco also.
Morocco handicap +2 @ 1.29 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 376BMHW
This is actually an easy pick for Morocco based on how well they have played and fared against bigger opponents in this competition. We all know that Morocco are the underdogs coming into the game but with what we have seen with Belgium, Spain and Croatia we can not rule them out just yet. This game will be a tough one for Portugal and if they are to win the score line will not be like that of Switzerland.
1-3 goals @ 1.32 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 376FD6K
The goal margin for this game will be very slim. We are not expecting many goals from both teams and let's not forget that Morocco has only conceded once in this tournament and have a very good defensive record. They keep it tight at the back against bigger opponents and I expect the same feat in this encounter.
