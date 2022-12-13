At the start of the World Cup, SportyBet introduced player special options that allow you to bet on individual player actions, passes, shots and tackles.
QATAR 2022: Bet on player special options from the World Cup
We have picked out the best player specials option from the World Cup for you to bet on.
With limited games left before the World Cup comes to an end, there is still an opportunity to make money from the option, as we do not know if the bookie would leave the option active after the World Cup.
Here are some player options to consider from the World Cup semi-finals.
*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct at the time of posting)
Hakimi total passes under 37.5 @ 1.88 odds
Booking code: 0E7DAF1A
Hakimi has played less than 37.5 passes in all games he has played in Qatar 2022 but one against Canada.
Hakimi played over 120 minutes against Spain and got less than thirty passes. The only game he got more than 37.5 passes was against a team they were clearly better than.
He is expected to get less than this number against France and you can bet on it
Giroud to score 1+ goal(s) @ 2.80 odds
Booking code: FA675B43
Giroud has an impressive spread of goals over the course of the competition, he has score four goals in three of the four games he has played in the World Cup.
This means Giroud has failed to score in only one game he has played in the competition so far. This run of form that has seen him score in the two knockout games france has played in is expected to continue against Morocco, and you should be betting on it.
Gvardiol total passes under 61.5 @ 1.88 odds
Booking code: 230C2F21
Croatia has only played two teams that can be said to be as good or better than Argentina, Belgium and Brazil,
Against Belgium in ninety minutes, Josko Gvardiol only managed 59 passes, and against Brazil in 120 minutes, he only managed 62 passes.
Argentina are expected to have more of the ball in this tie, and Gvardiol would have lesser than 61.5 passes.
