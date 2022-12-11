QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

One such opportunity is betting on teams to win the World Cup outright. The world cup is in its final-four stage and we already have our confirmed semi-finalists, with Morocco being one of them.

Betting on France to reach the final and win it at the end is a great idea, and here are three reasons why.

France to win the world cup is at 2.20 odds

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 2.20 odds on most bookies.

AFP

An opportunity to double one's money is a solid reason to bet on anything. When one has to bet on something not risky, like France winning the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

France have the best attack among the final four

Only England (13) and Portugal (12) have scored more goals in Qatar 2022 than France(11), and both sides have been knocked out.

France have scored as many goals as Croatia and Morocco combined, with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in their attack, they are capable of scoring anyone, and goals win games, two wins for France wins the World Cup.

France, 2018 World Cup winners

Four teams are left in the competition, and France are the only one who can claim to be experienced at winning it.

France won the 2018 World Cup, leveraging their favourites to win the trophy tag. They have shown so far in Qatar 2022, just as they did in Russia 2018, that they are immune to the hurdles favourites trip on.

AFP