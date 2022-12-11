ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

France are two wins away from retaining the world cup trophy, and you can win with them through the bookies.

Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why
Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

There are still many opportunities to make money from the bookies in the world cup even as it is approaching its end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

One such opportunity is betting on teams to win the World Cup outright. The world cup is in its final-four stage and we already have our confirmed semi-finalists, with Morocco being one of them.

Betting on France to reach the final and win it at the end is a great idea, and here are three reasons why.

This may vary from bookie to bookie, but the numbers are in and around 2.20 odds on most bookies.

Mbappe, Griezmann and Rabiot for France
Mbappe, Griezmann and Rabiot for France AFP

An opportunity to double one's money is a solid reason to bet on anything. When one has to bet on something not risky, like France winning the world cup, it almost becomes a no-brainer.

Only England (13) and Portugal (12) have scored more goals in Qatar 2022 than France(11), and both sides have been knocked out.

France have scored as many goals as Croatia and Morocco combined, with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in their attack, they are capable of scoring anyone, and goals win games, two wins for France wins the World Cup.

Four teams are left in the competition, and France are the only one who can claim to be experienced at winning it.

France won the 2018 World Cup, leveraging their favourites to win the trophy tag. They have shown so far in Qatar 2022, just as they did in Russia 2018, that they are immune to the hurdles favourites trip on.

Deschamps with the 2018 world cup trophy
Deschamps with the 2018 world cup trophy AFP

The favourites tag has carried a bit of bad luck to it, but not for Les Bleus. If they did it in 2018, there's a big chance they can do it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting on Argentina to win the World Cup is a good idea and here is why

    QATAR 2022: Betting on Argentina to win the World Cup is a good idea and here is why

  • Why you should bet on Morocco to win the world cup

    QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the World Cup

  • Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

    QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Betting on Argentina to win the World Cup is a good idea and here is why

QATAR 2022: Betting on Argentina to win the World Cup is a good idea and here is why

Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the World Cup

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the World Cup