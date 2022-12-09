ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France

We have picked out the best betting tips for the quarter-final fixture between England and France

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the England vs France game.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: 378PPMZ

Both these teams have devastating offensive quality, England are joint top for most goals scored in the competition and France are next best, they would both get at least a goal in this game.

Harry kane and Kylian Mbappe
Harry kane and Kylian Mbappe AFP

History is also on the side of this pick, four of the last five times these teams faced off saw this outcome played out.

Booking Code: 378PSWM

The devastating offensive quality of both teams cannot be overstated, both of them have been responsible for 21 goals scored in this tournament so far.

Gareth southgate, England's head coach
Gareth southgate, England's head coach AFP

They have also played out this outcome in three of the last five times they matched up with one goal away from 5/5 in the two remaining games.

Booking Code: 378PXPJ

There is no exact stat or science to determine the exact scoreline of a football match. 2-2 is the pick because there is a high likelihood of scoring multiple goals from both sides, they match themselves pound for pound and the game is expected to go down the wire.

