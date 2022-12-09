There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France
We have picked out the best betting tips for the quarter-final fixture between England and France
Recommended articles
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the England vs France game.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Both teams to score @ 1.79 odds
Booking Code: 378PPMZ
Both these teams have devastating offensive quality, England are joint top for most goals scored in the competition and France are next best, they would both get at least a goal in this game.
History is also on the side of this pick, four of the last five times these teams faced off saw this outcome played out.
Over 2.5 @ 2.06 odds
Booking Code: 378PSWM
The devastating offensive quality of both teams cannot be overstated, both of them have been responsible for 21 goals scored in this tournament so far.
They have also played out this outcome in three of the last five times they matched up with one goal away from 5/5 in the two remaining games.
Correct score (2-2) @ 14.00 odds
Booking Code: 378PXPJ
There is no exact stat or science to determine the exact scoreline of a football match. 2-2 is the pick because there is a high likelihood of scoring multiple goals from both sides, they match themselves pound for pound and the game is expected to go down the wire.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France
-
Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil
-
Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]