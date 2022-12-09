Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the England vs France game.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Both teams to score @ 1.79 odds

Booking Code: 378PPMZ

Both these teams have devastating offensive quality, England are joint top for most goals scored in the competition and France are next best, they would both get at least a goal in this game.

AFP

History is also on the side of this pick, four of the last five times these teams faced off saw this outcome played out.

Over 2.5 @ 2.06 odds

Booking Code: 378PSWM

The devastating offensive quality of both teams cannot be overstated, both of them have been responsible for 21 goals scored in this tournament so far.

AFP

They have also played out this outcome in three of the last five times they matched up with one goal away from 5/5 in the two remaining games.

Correct score (2-2) @ 14.00 odds

Booking Code: 378PXPJ