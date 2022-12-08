ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the quarter final game involving Croatia and Brazil and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Croatia vs Brazil betting tips
Croatia vs Brazil betting tips

Brazil qualified for the quarter final by beating South Korea 4-1. With goals from Neymar, Richardlison, Vinicius Jr and Lucas Paqueta securing the win for them. Croatia on the other hand had to depend on a penalty shootout against Japan after a one all draw at full time. Both teams will face each other for a chance to qualify for semi finals.

The quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 375ZKFZ

Brazil are going into this game as favorites to win after beating South Korea in an unfashionable way. The Selecao have been in remarkable form since the group stage and have shown against South Korea why they are considered the favorites to win the competition. Croatia are also a good team but we do not see them being a match for the Brazilian team. A win for Brazil is the best pick for this encounter.

Both Neymar and Richarlison celebrating
Both Neymar and Richarlison celebrating

Betting code: 37625KT

Brazil scoring four goals against South Korea shows how many goals they have in them. They have only failed to score in just one match since the start of the competition which is against Cameroon. Croatia on the other hand have not scored much in this competition but they still found the back of the net against Japan. This option is a good pick for both teams who prefer to attack and not sit back to defend.

Betting code: 3762NCY

The correct score prediction is just a possible prediction of the game and does not mean it is correct. This prediction is based on our discretion and what we feel will happen in this game.

