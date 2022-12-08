Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

The quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Brazil to win @ 1.38 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 375ZKFZ

Brazil are going into this game as favorites to win after beating South Korea in an unfashionable way. The Selecao have been in remarkable form since the group stage and have shown against South Korea why they are considered the favorites to win the competition. Croatia are also a good team but we do not see them being a match for the Brazilian team. A win for Brazil is the best pick for this encounter.

AFP

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.78 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 37625KT

Brazil scoring four goals against South Korea shows how many goals they have in them. They have only failed to score in just one match since the start of the competition which is against Cameroon. Croatia on the other hand have not scored much in this competition but they still found the back of the net against Japan. This option is a good pick for both teams who prefer to attack and not sit back to defend.

Correct score 1-3 @ 12.00 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3762NCY