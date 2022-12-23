ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Cashout big with this odds and betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Stephen Oladehinde
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Boston Celtics have been on a poor run of form in recent games and they continued their losing streak against the Indiana Pacers while Minnesota Timberwolves who are trying to build a winning momentum, stumbled back with a loss to Dallas Mavericks in their previous game.

Betting code: 38T7GJM

The odds of the Boston Celtics winning this game is not relative to their recent form. The Boston Celtics have been on a bad patch of form in recent games and they have only recorded a win in their last five games whereas Minnesota Timberwolves have three wins from their last five games. We do not expect the Boston Celtics to win this encounter by a large number of points which is why we have picked this option to slightly favour Minnesota.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game
Betting code: 38T7YP2

Their previous meetings in the NBA have recorded at least 220 points in four of their last five games and we expect this point pick to be achieved. Both teams have also scored more than 110 points in at least three of their last five NBA games which is why we picked this option for this encounter.

