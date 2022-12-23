NBA: Cashout big with this odds and betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Away handicap +12.5 @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja

The odds of the Boston Celtics winning this game is not relative to their recent form. The Boston Celtics have been on a bad patch of form in recent games and they have only recorded a win in their last five games whereas Minnesota Timberwolves have three wins from their last five games. We do not expect the Boston Celtics to win this encounter by a large number of points which is why we have picked this option to slightly favour Minnesota.