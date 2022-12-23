The Boston Celtics have been on a poor run of form in recent games and they continued their losing streak against the Indiana Pacers while Minnesota Timberwolves who are trying to build a winning momentum, stumbled back with a loss to Dallas Mavericks in their previous game.
NBA: Cashout big with this odds and betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Away handicap +12.5 @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38T7GJM
The odds of the Boston Celtics winning this game is not relative to their recent form. The Boston Celtics have been on a bad patch of form in recent games and they have only recorded a win in their last five games whereas Minnesota Timberwolves have three wins from their last five games. We do not expect the Boston Celtics to win this encounter by a large number of points which is why we have picked this option to slightly favour Minnesota.
Over 225.5 points @ 1.48 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38T7YP2
Their previous meetings in the NBA have recorded at least 220 points in four of their last five games and we expect this point pick to be achieved. Both teams have also scored more than 110 points in at least three of their last five NBA games which is why we picked this option for this encounter.
More from category
-
NBA: 2 Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers
-
NBA: Sure odds and betting tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks
-
NBA: Cashout big with this odds and betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves