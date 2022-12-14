ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Cash out with this betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive betting tips for the basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons
Betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

Both teams are on a bad run of form in recent games. Charlotte Hornets have lost five of their last NBA games and recently lost to Philadelphia 76ers while Detroit Pistons have lost four of their last five NBA games and also lost to Los Angeles Lakers recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Both teams have been on an awful form and will be hoping they can bounce back to winning ways when they play each other. Charlotte Hornets have won four of their last five meetings against Detroit Pistons and this will be a major boost for them in this encounter.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons NBA game
Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons NBA game AFP
Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Value bet accumulator for NBA

    NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

  • Betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

    NBA: Cash out with this betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

  • Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

    BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.