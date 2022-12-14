Both teams are on a bad run of form in recent games. Charlotte Hornets have lost five of their last NBA games and recently lost to Philadelphia 76ers while Detroit Pistons have lost four of their last five NBA games and also lost to Los Angeles Lakers recently.
NBA: Cash out with this betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive betting tips for the basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Charlotte Hornets to win
Both teams have been on an awful form and will be hoping they can bounce back to winning ways when they play each other. Charlotte Hornets have won four of their last five meetings against Detroit Pistons and this will be a major boost for them in this encounter.
Away handicap +6.5
